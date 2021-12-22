Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.47 and last traded at $45.47. 4,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 742,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Specifically, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,700 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

