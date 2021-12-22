Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 9.2% on Insider Selling

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 173,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,455,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vroom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vroom by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vroom by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.