Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $31.82. Parsons shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parsons by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Parsons by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

