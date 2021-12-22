Short Interest in Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Expands By 19.6%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 441.0 days.

Shares of SISXF opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Savaria has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

