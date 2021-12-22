RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $202.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.24. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

