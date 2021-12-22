Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $154.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

