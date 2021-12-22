Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,054,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VWAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

