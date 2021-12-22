Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 788,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

