GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

