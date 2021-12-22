Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 7,587 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 7,587 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,014.84 ($13,231.39).
LON IQG opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.88 million and a PE ratio of -20.32. IQGeo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81.06 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.82). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.43.
