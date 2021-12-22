Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 7,587 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 7,587 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,014.84 ($13,231.39).

LON IQG opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.88 million and a PE ratio of -20.32. IQGeo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81.06 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.82). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.43.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

