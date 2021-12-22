SLC Agrícola Shares to Split on Monday, January 3rd (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, January 3rd. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, January 3rd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 3rd.
OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $10.71.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
