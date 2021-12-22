SLC Agrícola Shares to Split on Monday, January 3rd (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, January 3rd. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, January 3rd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

