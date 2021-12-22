Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Sells 6,417 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.29), for a total value of £74,244.69 ($98,090.49).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Nick Keveth acquired 2,235 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.42) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($27,756.64).

On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth bought 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.00) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($196.06).

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.87) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($206.95).

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($15.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 860 ($11.36) and a one year high of GBX 3,665 ($48.42). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,027.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.04) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.