Better Choice Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Better Choice’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Better Choice had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTTR stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Better Choice has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.85.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Better Choice will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young purchased 19,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $79,584.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,456 shares of company stock worth $254,007 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $2,652,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $1,505,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Better Choice during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

