Mynaric AG’s (NASDAQ:MYNA) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 22nd

Mynaric’s (NASDAQ:MYNA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mynaric had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $66,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mynaric in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Mynaric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

