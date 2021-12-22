Infinite Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 29th (NYSE:NFNTU)

Infinite Acquisition’s (NYSE:NFNTU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 29th. Infinite Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Infinite Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NFNTU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.