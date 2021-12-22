Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAFU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of MCAFU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $737,000.

