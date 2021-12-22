Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Insider Jane O’Riordan Purchases 5,204 Shares

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) insider Jane O’Riordan acquired 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,516.24 ($7,287.94).

OTV2 opened at GBX 102 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.87. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

