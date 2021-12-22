CannaPharmaRX (CPMD) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS: CPMD) is one of 909 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CannaPharmaRX to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CannaPharmaRX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX Competitors 5265 19411 41799 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.80%. Given CannaPharmaRX’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CannaPharmaRX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CannaPharmaRX Competitors -4,189.03% -129.54% -14.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A -$19.89 million -0.05 CannaPharmaRX Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.04

CannaPharmaRX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX rivals beat CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

