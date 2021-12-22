Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €14.60 ($16.40) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($14.43).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €10.32 ($11.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €7.13 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

