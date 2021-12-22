Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.30 ($3.71) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.78 ($4.24).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.