Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Shares of MA opened at $350.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.09 and its 200-day moving average is $356.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

