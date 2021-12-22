LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $136.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group’s year-over-year fall in the bottom line in third-quarter 2021 remains a woe. Gross margin contraction is concerning. A highly competitive home healthcare market does not bode well. Yet, LHC Group continued to gain from home health and hospice admissions during the quarter, which witnessed organic growth on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group’s pipeline of potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth opportunities remain robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. The company’s broad array of services is also promising. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A solid solvency position is an added plus. LHC Group’s quarterly earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate whereas revenues were better than expected. The company has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of LHCG opened at $131.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

