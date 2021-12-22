Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $77.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

