Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

