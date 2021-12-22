FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,060 shares of company stock worth $6,723,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

