FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Lifted by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The company had revenue of C$39.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

