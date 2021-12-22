FY2021 Earnings Forecast for General Dynamics Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $11.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $203.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average is $197.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

