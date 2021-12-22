Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.