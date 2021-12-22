Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.