Splintershards Price Down 12% This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $78.10 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

