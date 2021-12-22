Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,319,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

