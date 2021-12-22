Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. 284,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

