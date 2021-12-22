Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 1,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

SLSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

