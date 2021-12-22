CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 44,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 141,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.