WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 1.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.33. 120,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 64,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several brokerages have commented on WLDBF. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

