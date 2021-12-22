IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

INAB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INAB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

