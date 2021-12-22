Tranchess Achieves Market Cap of $97.35 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $97.35 million and approximately $39.74 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,550.09 or 0.98808624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $772.68 or 0.01572542 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,606,566 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

