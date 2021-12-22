American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Up 2.2%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. 18,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 11,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

AHOTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

