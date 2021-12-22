Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 11.1% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 4,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.