Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Nissan Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

