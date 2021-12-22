Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Nissan Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

