Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Down 1.8%

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($74.62) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.99). 388,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($76.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,676 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,676.66.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

