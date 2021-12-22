DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $84,092.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,676.93 or 0.98680517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $769.32 or 0.01559605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

