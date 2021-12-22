XYO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.20 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. XYO has a market cap of $494.18 million and $28.20 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.