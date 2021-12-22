Deutsche eMark (DEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $79,452.05 and $11.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

