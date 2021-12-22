Datamine Market Capitalization Hits $476,141.27 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $476,141.27 and approximately $10,928.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.00375412 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009552 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $691.71 or 0.01402278 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,322,994 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

