VeriCoin Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $713,335.69 and $129.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,676.93 or 0.98680517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $769.32 or 0.01559605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,425,008 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

