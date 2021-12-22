AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $47.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $159,925.23 and approximately $47.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 172.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

