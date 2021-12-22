Pawtocol (UPI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.59 or 0.08174872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.61 or 1.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

