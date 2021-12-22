Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Sell

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 204,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

