Zacks Investment Research Lowers CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.08.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

