Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) vs. Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Financial Analysis

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51% Webster Financial 28.56% 13.22% 1.24%

0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 4 6 0 2.23 Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.25 $1.70 billion $0.49 10.49 Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.80 $220.62 million $3.85 14.01

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

